Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been released from a Baltimore hospital on Sunday.

She was being treated at Johns Hopkins for a possible infection. The 86-year-old was admitted Friday with a fever and chills.

A spokesperson for the court said Ginsburg was back at her home in Washington D.C, and is doing well. After being given intravenous antibiotics and fluids, Ginsburg’s symptoms abated.

Just over a week ago, Ginsburg missing a day on the bench with a stomach bug.