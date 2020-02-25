Gov. Northam signs 16 bills into law, including parole reform for offenders who committed crimes as juveniles

RICHMOND, Va. – Several pieces of legislation have officially cleared the governor’s desk and will become law this summer.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday he signed 16 bills into law.

One of the bills, HB 35, is about parole reform. It would make offenders eligible for parole after serving 20 years of a sentence for crimes they committed as juveniles, and for which they received “lengthy” sentences, according to Gov. Northam’s office.

All 16 measures will become law on July 1 unless otherwise noted in the bill’s text.

The bills include: