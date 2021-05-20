WATCH: Virginia Democrats in governor’s race hold third debate

WASHINGTON – The five candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for Virginia governor met virtually Thursday for the third of four debates.

Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, Del. Lee Carter, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan are in the final weeks of campaigning ahead of the June 8 primary. Early voting is already under way.

The Democratic primary winner will face GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin in the November general election.

Only Virginia and New Jersey are holding governor’s elections this year. The off-year elections typically draw national attention as a bellwether for which party might have an advantage in the national midterm elections.

The debate was conducted virtually and pre-taped.

It was hosted by Washington TV station WRC.