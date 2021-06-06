The Latest: County death toll falls with methodology change

A Sri Lankan trader waits for customers adhering to health guidelines given by the authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus at a wholesale market in Welisara, outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, May 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawarden)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

DUBLIN, Calif. — A Northern California county has changed its methodology to record coronavirus deaths, causing its fatality figures to decrease by 25%.

The official COVID-19 death count in Alameda County, in the San Francisco Bay Area, fell from 1,634 to 1,223 after officials changed the criteria for fatalities to match state and national definitions.

Previously, the county had included any person who died while infected with the virus. The Alameda County Public Health Department says its methodology change does not disproportionally impact reported deaths for any specific race, ethnic group or ZIP code. Statewide, more than 62,000 people have died from the coronavirus.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Another COVID side effect: Many kids head to summer school

— States rebound from bleak forecasts to pass record budgets

Ad

— AP PHOTOS: Return of live music to London inspires artists

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad