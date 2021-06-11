Lucky number: Biden is 13th US president to meet the queen

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks to US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden during reception with the G7 leaders at the Eden Project in Cornwall, England, Friday June 11, 2021, during the G7 summit. (Jack Hill/Pool via AP)

LONDON – Imagine trying to make an impression on someone who’s met, well, almost everyone.

Such is the challenge for President Joe Biden, who is set to sip tea with Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday at Windsor Castle after a Group of Seven leaders' summit in southwestern England.

Biden, accompanied by wife, Jill, became the 13th president to meet the monarch, making her acquaintance Friday night at a reception at an indoor rainforest that she and other royals held for leaders attending a summit in Cornwall of the world's seven largest economies.

The White House said Biden met the queen in 1982, but that was when he was a U.S. senator.

The now-95-year-old monarch has met every American president since Dwight Eisenhower during her nearly 70-year reign, except for Lyndon Johnson, who didn't visit Britain while he was in office.

She was a 25-year-old princess when she came to Washington in 1951 and stayed with President Harry S. Truman and his family at Blair House, where Truman lived while the White House underwent a major renovation. She met Herbert Hoover in 1957, more than 20 years after he left office.

Her personal ties to U.S. leaders underscore the importance of the United States to the United Kingdom and to the queen. She came of age during World War II and understands the central role the trans-Atlantic alliance has played in modern British history, said Robert Hardman, author of “Queen of the World,’’ which examines her role representing Britain on the world stage.

“She grew up with that sort of sense of the USA is almost a sort of salvation that came along and rescued Europe in the darkest days of the war,’’ Hardman told The Associated Press.

