Exodus of election officials raises concerns of partisanship

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, file photo, election challengers yell as they look through the windows of the central counting board as police were helping to keep additional challengers from entering due to overcrowding, in Detroit. There is no shortage of job openings for election officials in Michigan. And Pennsylvania. And Wisconsin. After facing waves of threats and intimidation during the 2020 election and its aftermath, county officials who run elections are quitting or retiring early as the once quiet job has become a minefield because of the baseless claims of fraud pushed by former President Donald Trump and much of the Republican Party. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

There is no shortage of job openings for local election officials in Michigan. It's the same in Pennsylvania. Wisconsin, too.

After facing threats and intimidation during the 2020 presidential election and its aftermath, and now the potential of new punishments in certain states, county officials who run elections are quitting or retiring early. The once quiet job of election administration has become a political minefield thanks to the baseless claims of widespread fraud that continue to be pushed by many in the Republican Party.

The exits raise a pressing question: Who will take these jobs? Barb Byrum, clerk of Ingham County, Michigan, has an idea.

“These conspiracy theorists are in it for the long haul. They’re in it to completely crumble our republic, and they’re looking at these election administrator positions,” said Byrum, a Democrat. “They’re playing the long game.”

Ad

It's difficult to quantify exactly how many election officials across the country have left their posts and why, since the departures are not generally tallied. Retirements also are common after presidential elections.

But in places that do track such information, along with anecdotal accounts from county officials, it is clear that many have recently left because of the newfound partisan rancor around the jobs and the threats many local election workers faced leading up to the November election and afterward as former President Donald Trump and his allies challenged the results.

About a third of Pennsylvania’s county election officials have left in the last year and a half, according to a spokesman for the state’s county commissioners association, who cited heavy workloads and rampant misinformation related to voting among the reasons.

“It was particularly challenging last year with all the misinformation and angst out there,” said Lisa Schaefer, executive director of the ​County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania. “And none of it was caused by county election officials.”

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad