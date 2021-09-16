WATCH LIVE: Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin square off in first debate

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LEFT: Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe addresses the Virginia FREE Leadership Luncheon in McLean, Va. RIGHT: Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin addresses the Virginia FREE Leadership Luncheon in McLean, Va., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Virginians will have a better look at their next governor on Thursday night.

At 7 p.m., Democrat candidate Terry McAuliffe and Republican candidate Genn Youngkin will face each other in their first debate.

[Virginia governor candidates Terry McAuliffe, Glenn Youngkin prepare for their first debate]

The hour-long event is being held at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Virginia.

USA TODAY Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page will serve as moderator for the debate.

On average, McAuliffe has a 5-point advantage in recent polls, according to Real Clear Politics.