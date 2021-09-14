Virginia governor candidates Terry McAuliffe, Glenn Youngkin prepare for their first debate

ROANOKE, Va – In just two days, the two men looking to be Virginia’s next governor will face off in their first debate.

With less than two months until voters head to the polls, Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe are gearing up for their first and only debate in Southwest Virginia.

On Tuesday, McAuliffe released a new plan, Virginia is for Vaccine Lovers.

“I have called for children in K-12 to be wearing masks. Those who work in a K-12 facility that would be a teacher and or staff member that they need to be vaccinated,” said McAuliffe.

Youngkin was in Roanoke on Tuesday, speaking at a conference for law enforcement and took a stance on several issues he would address if elected this November.

He said one of the first things he would do if elected is fire members of the Virginia Parole Board.

“It’s because they violated their own rules and laws, according to the inspector general, and so I’m going to change out the parole board there maybe somebody I keep on the parole board, but in general, we’re going to have a wholesale change of the parole board,” said Youngkin.

Thursday’s debate will be held at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy.

Both candidates also continue to make a big push to the polls, encouraging all Virginians to take part in the process.

“We’ve got a groundswell of support across Virginia. It’s been amazing and I think Virginians are ready to come together on a different kind of candidate and they’re going see the difference between us on Thursday night,” Youngkin said.

“You know, I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking for jobs and rural issues as governor I reduced unemployment by nearly 50% in every rural county. My education plan, my plans on broadband will lift up rural communities,” McAuliffe said.

On Sept. 28, you’ll be able to watch the two debate at Northern Virginia Community College on WSLS.com.