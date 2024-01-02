List of politicians not running for reelection in 2024

With the ball dropped and 2024 officially underway, much of the nation’s eyes will turn to the fact that we are now in another presidential election year.

But it’s also a big year for congressional elections, and already it’s known there will be some attrition with several candidates not mounting reelection bids in 2024 for certain offices.

Here’s a breakdown of candidates in the Senate and House of Representatives who won’t give it another try for various reasons in 2024, according to Ballotpedia.

Senate

As of now, there will be at least nine new Senators that will take office after 2024. One of offices became vacant after the passing of Democratic California Sen. Diane Feinstein in September.

Another became available when Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse resigned in January to become the new President at the University of Florida. His seat has been filled by Pete Ricketts until a 2024 special Senate election is held.

In November 2022, Republican Indiana Sen. Mike Braun announced he was running for Governor in Indiana, which opened up another seat.

There are six other Senators who have decided to retire from public office. They are in alphabetical order, with Democrat or Republican indicated in parenthesis:

California Sen. Laphonza Butler (D)

Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin (D)

Delaware Sen. Tom Carper (D)

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin (D)

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney (R)

Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D)

There are 33 seats up for grabs overall in 2024, with 20 currently held by Democrats, 10 by Republicans and three others who align themselves with Democrats.

Currently, there are 49 seats held by Republicans and 48 by Democrats, but three Independents align themselves with Democrats during any votes to give that party the majority.

House of Representatives

As of now, there are 40 outgoing members of the House who won’t be seeking reelection. Of those 40, seven left their seats early.

The most notable ones were California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who resigned after he was ousted as Speaker of the House, and New York Rep. George Santos, who was expelled from the chamber.

Here’s a breakdown of the other 33 members who aren’t seeking reelection:

There are 18 members of the House retiring from public office, 10 of which are Democrats.

There are 11 members of the House running for a seat in the Senate, nine of which are Democrats.

Four other members of the House are seeking another office, including Democratic Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who is running for Governor in that state. The others are Democratic Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, Democratic North Carolina Rep. Jeff Jackson and North Carolina Republican Rep. Dan Bishop.

It should be noted that all 435 seats in the House will be up for grabs, but the members above are simply not seeking reelection.

Republicans enter this year’s election with a 221-213 majority, with one vacant seat.