2024 presidential primary, caucus election calendar

(Carolyn Kaster, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Iowa Caucuses on Monday were the start, but there definitely is more on the horizon when it comes to primaries and caucuses in the 2024 presidential election.

The primary elections determine which candidates will represent their party during the general election later in the year.

Here is the calendar of primaries and caucuses:

Jan. 23 — New Hampshire (Republican and Democratic primaries)

Feb. 3 — South Carolina (Democratic primary)

Feb. 6 — Nevada (Democratic primary)

Feb. 8 — Nevada and Virgin Islands (Republican caucuses)

Feb. 24 — South Carolina (Republican primary)

Feb. 27 — Michigan (Republican and Democratic primaries)

March 2 — Idaho and Missouri (Republican primaries)

March 3 — District of Columbia (Republican primary)

March 4 — North Dakota (Republican caucuses)

March 5 (”Super Tuesday”)— Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia (Republican and Democratic primaries in each of these states except Utah, which has Republican caucuses); Alaska (Republican caucuses), American Samoa (Republican and Democratic caucuses), Iowa (Democratic caucuses).

March 12 — Georgia, Mississippi, Washington (Republican and Democratic primaries in each of these states); Hawaii (Republican caucuses), Northern Mariana (Democratic caucuses).

March 15 — Northern Mariana (Republican caucuses).

March 16 — Guam (Republican caucuses).

March 19 — Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Ohio (Republican and Democratic primaries in each of these states).

March 23 — Louisiana (Republican and Democratic primaries), Missouri (Democratic primary).

April 2 — Connecticut, Delaware, New York, Rhode Island, Wisconsin (Republican and Democratic primaries in each of these states).

April 6 — Alaska, Hawaii, North Dakota (Democratic primaries in each of these states).

April 13 — Wyoming (Democratic caucuses).

April 20 — Wyoming (Republican caucuses).

April 21 — Puerto Rico (Republican primary).

April 23 — Pennsylvania (Republican and Democratic primary).

April 28 — Puerto Rico (Democratic primary).

May 7 — Indiana (Republican and Democratic primaries).

May 14 — Maryland, Nebraska, West Virginia, Kentucky, Oregon (Republican and Democratic primaries in each state).

May 21 — Kentucky, Oregon (Republican and Democratic primaries in each of these states).

May 25 — Idaho (Democratic caucuses).

June 4 — Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota (Republican and Democratic primaries in each of these states); District of Columbia (Democratic primary).

June 8 — Guam and Virgin Islands (Democratic caucuses in both).