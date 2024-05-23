Here's what's cooking for the three-course state dinner at the White House honoring Kenya

Here's what cooking for Thursday's White House state dinne r honoring Kenya. White House executive chef Cris Comerford says the main course is a “best of both worlds” combination of smoked short ribs and lobster.
First Course
Chilled Heirloom Tomato Soup
Sourdough Crisps
Arbequina Olive Oil
Main Course
Fruitwood-smoked Beef Short Ribs
Butter-poached Lobster
Citrus Butter
Baby Kale, Sweet Corn Purée
Dessert
White Chocolate Basket
Banana Ganache
Raspberries, Peaches, Candied Lime Zest
Wine
Hartford Court Chardonnay “Four Hearts Vineyard” 2021
St. Innocent Pinot Noir “Shea Vineyard” 2019
Iron Horse Classic Vintage Brut 2020