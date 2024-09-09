New Jersey Democrat George Helmy sworn in as replacement for Menendez in the Senate

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., right, administers the oath of office to Sen. George Helmy, D-N.J., left, as his wife Caroline Helmy holds the Bible during a re-enactment swearing-in, in the Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

WASHINGTON – New Jersey has a new U.S. senator after the August resignation of Democrat Bob Menendez.

Sen. George Helmy, a Democrat and former chief of staff to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, was sworn in on Monday and will serve in office for about two months until the November election. Democratic Rep. Andy Kim and Republican hotelier Curtis Bashaw are vying for the seat in November and the winner will immediately replace Helmy.

Menendez resigned in August after he was convicted on charges that he used his influence to meddle in three different state and federal criminal investigations. Prosecutors said he helped one bribe-paying friend get a multimillion-dollar deal with a Qatari investment fund and another keep a contract to provide religious certification for meat bound for Egypt.

Murphy appointed Helmy to the temporary role after Menendez announced his intention to resign. Murphy said he picked Helmy because he understands the role after serving as an aide to New Jersey U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and the late New Jersey U.S. Sen. Frank Lautenberg.

Booker, now the state’s senior senator, stood with Helmy as he was given the oath of office by Washington Sen. Patty Murray, who is the senior-most Democrat and serves as Senate president pro tempore.

Helmy, 44, served as Murphy’s chief of staff from 2019 until 2023 and then served as an executive at one of the state’s largest health care providers, RWJBarnabas Health. He previously served as Booker’s state director in the Senate. He is the son of Egyptian parents who immigrated to New Jersey

After he was sworn in, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer welcomed Helmy to the chamber and said that he was making history as the first member of the Coptic Orthodox Church to become a senator. Dozens of Helmy's friends and family watched from the gallery above.

“We wish him nothing but success and are ready to assist him however necessary in the weeks and months to come,” Schumer said.

When Murphy announced his appointment, Helmy said he had never sought and would never seek elected office. He said he would focus on serving the public during his short stint in the Senate.

“New Jersey deserves its full voice and representation in the whole of the United States Senate,” he said.

Menendez was also convicted of taking actions that benefited Egypt’s government in exchange for bribes, including providing details on personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Cairo and ghostwriting a letter to fellow senators regarding lifting a hold on military aid to Egypt. FBI agents also said they found stacks of gold bars and $480,000 hidden in Menendez’s house.

Menendez has denied all of the allegations against him and has said he’s planning to appeal the convictions.