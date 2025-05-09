Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
63º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Politics

President Donald Trump fires Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden

Seung Min Kim And Zeke Miller

Associated Press

Tags: Washington news, Donald Trump, Carla Hayden, Politics, Rosa DeLauro
1 / 2
FILE - Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden arrives at the presentation of the Gershwin Prize, to be awarded to Joni Mitchell at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)
FILE - Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden arrives on the red carpet for the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honoring Elton John and Bernie Taupin at DAR Constitution Hall March 20, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

FILE - Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden arrives at the presentation of the Gershwin Prize, to be awarded to Joni Mitchell at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump abruptly fired Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden on Thursday as the White House continues to purge the federal government of those perceived to oppose the president and its agenda.

The dismissal was disclosed in statements from three top House Democrats and confirmed by a separate person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity before it was made public.

Recommended Videos

Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, said Hayden was “callously fired” by Trump and demanded an explanation from the administration as to why.

“Dr. Hayden’s tenure has been marked by a steadfast commitment to accessibility, modernization, and the democratization of knowledge,” DeLauro said in a statement. “Her dismissal is not just an affront to her historic service but a direct attack on the independence of one of our most revered institutions."

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS