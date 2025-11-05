Democrat Ghazala Hashmi wins 2025 Virginia lieutenant gubernatorial race

Democratic candidate Ghazala Hashmi has beaten Republican John Reid in the 2025 Virginia lieutenant gubernatorial election, and will be the first Muslim woman elected to statewide office in the country.
Early voting began on September 19, and hundreds of thousands of Virginians cast their ballots before Election Day.
