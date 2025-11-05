Skip to main content
Politics

Democrat Ghazala Hashmi wins 2025 Virginia lieutenant gubernatorial race

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Ghazala Hashmi has won the 2025 lieutenant gubernatorial election in Virginia. (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Democratic candidate Ghazala Hashmi has beaten Republican John Reid in the 2025 Virginia lieutenant gubernatorial election, and will be the first Muslim woman elected to statewide office in the country.

Early voting began on September 19, and hundreds of thousands of Virginians cast their ballots before Election Day.

Here‘s a breakdown of the results:

Virginia Lieutenant Governor

Candidate

Votes

%

Ghazala Hashmi

Ghazala Hashmi(D)

1,462,83155%
John Reid II

John Reid II(R)

1,207,17745%
88.7% of Precincts Reporting

(2,248 / 2,533)

