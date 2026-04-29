Who was invited to dinner with King Charles: Justices, business leaders and Palm Beach friends

President Donald Trump toasts during a State Dinner with Britain's King Charles III, Queen Camilla and first lady Melania Trump in the East Room of the White House State Dinner Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON – It was the hottest ticket in town — a white-tie dinner with King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the White House, where nearly 130 guests dined on Dover sole meunière and sampled a beehive-shaped chocolate dessert with honey from the White House beehive.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump's state dinner guest list Tuesday night was heavy on business leaders, tech CEOs and friends from Palm Beach, Florida.

Recommended Videos

All six conservative Supreme Court justices made the list — even those whom Trump has criticized for voting to strike down his signature tariffs. The three liberals on the bench were not at the dinner.

A slew of stars from Fox News, Trump’s favorite cable network, and two other conservative outlets attended the dinner. Three of the president’s five children were in the room with their spouses, as was his father-in-law. A couple of big sports names made the list, as did a number of lawmakers, including the leaders of the House and Senate.