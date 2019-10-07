Redskins superfans help kids battling cancer

Football fandom that's going beyond the game - a Virginia group of Washington Redskins superfans known as the Hogfarmers are helping kids battling cancer.



You'll notice them decked out in flamboyant costumes while tailgating, but what you may not know is they are raising money for kids affected by pediatric cancer and their families.

This weekend at the Redskins vs. Patriots game they raffled off an autographed

Dwayne Haskins jersey. The money from that will be given to a little boy named Cody.

Even outside the game, they are always doing special things on social media to keep his spirits lifted.

