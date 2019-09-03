11 die in Labor Day weekend crashes across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. - Nine deadly crashes across Virginia claimed the lives of 11 people this Labor Day weekend, according to Virginia State Police.

Motorcycles were involved in three of the nine fatal traffic crashes.

The crashes occurred in the counties of Albemarle, Franklin, Goochland, Prince George, Prince William, Richmond, Spotsylvania and Wise. Prince William County had two separate fatal crashes occur over the Labor Day weekend. Prince William and Franklin counties each had one traffic crash that resulted in two deaths.

Here's a closer look at the nine crashes:

State police investigated a total 684 traffic crashes during the holiday weekend.

"Despite our enforcement and outreach efforts in advance of the Labor Day weekend, Virginia still had 11 men and women killed in traffic crashes on our highways," said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent. "Speed and alcohol were common factors in many of the holiday fatal crashes, which pushed us over 500 traffic deaths for the year so far. At what point have Virginians had enough of men, women, teens and children dying on our highways? All we ask is for Virginians to make responsible driving practices and habits an everyday priority. Please make that commitment today, so we can save more lives than lose them in these final months of 2019."

As a result of state police traffic safety enforcement efforts during the 2019 statistical counting period,

Virginia troopers:

Stopped 7,279 speeders

Stopped 2,283 reckless drivers

Arrested 76 drivers for DUI/DUID

Cited 723 seat belt violations

Assisted 2,148 disabled/stranded motorists



