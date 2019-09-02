Two die in Franklin County motorcycle crash

BOONES MILL, Va. - Two people are dead after a motorcycle ran off the road and caught fire, according to the Boones Mill Volunteer Fire Department.

Volunteers responded to a vehicle fire Sunday night about 10:30 p.m. on Bethlehem Road near Saul Lane, about 5 miles southwest of the town of Boones Mill.

When volunteers arrived, they found that the motorcycle had run off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and caught fire, according to the department.

Two people died in the crash.

The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.

The names of the victims have not yet been released

