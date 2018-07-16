Virginia

13 Virginia public schools remain with Confederate names

At the start of 2018, there were 21

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager

ROANOKE, Va. - With the Roanoke School Board voting Monday to change the name of Stonewall Jackson Middle School, there are now 13 public schools in Virginia that have Confederate names, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The 13 are spread across the commonwealth:

More Headlines

  1. Lee Davis High School - Hanover County
  2. Robert E. Lee Elementary School - Spotsylvania County
  3. Robert E. Lee High School - Staunton
  4. Robert E. Lee High School - Fairfax County
  5. Stonewall Jackson Middle School - Hanover County
  6. Stonewall Jackson Elementary School - Bristol 
  7. Stonewall Elementary School - Frederick County
  8. Stonewall Jackson Middle School - Manassas
  9. Stonewall Jackson High School - Manassas
  10. Stonewall Jackson High School - Shenandoah County
  11. Stuart Elementary School - Patrick County
  12. Washington-Lee Elementary School - Bristol
  13. Washington-Lee High School - Arlington

The SPLC reports that the number of Confederate schools has decreased in Virginia this year as six schools have decided to change their hames this year, with a seventh slated to make the change in 2019.

  1. A.P. Hill Elementary School - Petersburg
  2. J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School - Richmond
  3. J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School - Petersburg
  4. Jefferson Davis Middle School - Hampton
  5. The Campus at Lee - Hampton
  6. Robert E. Lee Elementary School - Petersburg
  7. J.E.B. Stuart High School - Falls Church (2019)

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.