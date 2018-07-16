13 Virginia public schools remain with Confederate names

ROANOKE, Va. - With the Roanoke School Board voting Monday to change the name of Stonewall Jackson Middle School, there are now 13 public schools in Virginia that have Confederate names, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The 13 are spread across the commonwealth:

Lee Davis High School - Hanover County Robert E. Lee Elementary School - Spotsylvania County Robert E. Lee High School - Staunton Robert E. Lee High School - Fairfax County Stonewall Jackson Middle School - Hanover County Stonewall Jackson Elementary School - Bristol Stonewall Elementary School - Frederick County Stonewall Jackson Middle School - Manassas Stonewall Jackson High School - Manassas Stonewall Jackson High School - Shenandoah County Stuart Elementary School - Patrick County Washington-Lee Elementary School - Bristol Washington-Lee High School - Arlington

The SPLC reports that the number of Confederate schools has decreased in Virginia this year as six schools have decided to change their hames this year, with a seventh slated to make the change in 2019.

A.P. Hill Elementary School - Petersburg J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School - Richmond J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School - Petersburg Jefferson Davis Middle School - Hampton The Campus at Lee - Hampton Robert E. Lee Elementary School - Petersburg J.E.B. Stuart High School - Falls Church (2019)

