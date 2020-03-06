Ten coronavirus test results pending in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 10 people who have been tested for coronavirus with pending results in the commonwealth, according to the Virginia Dept. of Health.

That number is up from the three pending results that Gov. Ralph Northam announced earlier this week during a press conference on the virus.

Here is the breakdown of where the people tested with pending results are from:

Central: 4

Eastern: 1

Northern: 3

Northwest: 2

Southwest: 0

So far, all 21 results that have been processed have come back negative for the coronavirus.

[Does anyone in Virginia have the coronavirus? The latest from the health department]

According to the governor’s office, Virginia public health officials created an Incident Management Team in January shortly after the virus was identified in Asia. The team is reportedly meeting every day to discuss the virus. The state lab is now also capable of testing for the virus on its own, instead of relying upon the CDC’s lab.

[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]

If any of those cases do come back positive, they’ll be handled on a case by case basis. If anyone does receive a positive test result for the virus, officials say they will be quarantined until there is a vaccine available.

The state will spend $3.6 million primarily on protective equipment for health care professionals and first responders over the next three months, with another $6 million waiting in the wings. Health leaders said they’re looking at this situation like they have at other situations in the past.