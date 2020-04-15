Virginia sees 329 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 6,500 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 6,500 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of April 15.

Wednesday’s total of 6,500 cases marks an increase from 6,171 on Tuesday 5,747 on Monday, 5,274 on Sunday, 5,077 on Saturday, 4,509 on Friday, 4,042 on Thursday and 3,645 on Wednesday.

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Wednesday at 9 a.m., the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 44,169 people have been tested.