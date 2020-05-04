Amber Alert canceled as abducted Virginia 3-year-old found safely, police say

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Virginia State Police have canceled the Amber Alert issued for a 3-year-old girl on Monday.

Brianna Reyes-Cordoza has been found and she is safe.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl that authorities believe was abducted out of Harrisonburg, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say they believe the toddler, Brianna Reyes-Cordoza, is in extreme danger. She is described as being 3 feet tall, weighing 36 pounds and was last seen wearing a red short sleeve shirt with Minnie Mouse on the front, pink shorts and pink sandals.

According to state police, Reyes-Cordoza was taken by Jose Edin Reyes-Paz. Authorities say he has black hair, brown eyes, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and a dark-colored beanie.

Authorities say there is no vehicle description at this time.