Virginia sees 821 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 19,492 statewide

Published: May 4, 2020, 9:00 am Updated: May 4, 2020, 9:59 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 19,492 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of May 4.

Starting April 21, VDH began counting probable cases in addition to coronavirus cases confirmed by testing.

Monday’s total of 19,492 cases marks an increase from 18,671 on Sunday, 17,731 on Saturday, 16,901 on Friday, 15,846 on Thursday, 14,961 on Wednesday, 14,339 on Tuesday, 13,535 on Monday, and 12,970 on Sunday.

Here is a breakdown of the 821 new cases in Virginia:

275 new cases in Fairfax County

120 new cases in Prince William Counrty

41 new cases in Alexandria

33 new cases in Arlington County

30 new cases in Loudoun County

26 new cases in Virginia Beach

25 new cases in Accomack County

22 new cases in Emporia

19 new cases in Harrisonburg

18 new cases in Norfolk

17 new cases in Stafford County

16 new cases in Richmond

13 new cases in Galax

10 new cases in Henrico County

9 new cases in Spotsylvania County

7 new cases in Manassas City, Fauquier County and Newport News

6 new cases in Manassas Park and Fredericksburg

5 new cases in Northampton County, Chesapeake, Culpeper County, Frederick County, Essex County, Hampton, Westmoreland County, Dinwiddie County and Prince George County

4 new cases in Shenandoah County, Rockingham County, Hanover County, Carroll County, James City County, Page County, Hopewell and Petersburg

3 new cases in Louisa County and Montgomery County

2 new cases in Albemarle County, Gloucester County, Grayson County, Greene County, Greensville County, Orange County and Warren County

1 new case in Falls Church, Fairfax City, Winchester, Caroline County, New Kent County, Augusta County, Goochland County, Lancaster County, Williamsburg City, Bedford County, Charlotte County, Madison County, Nelson County, Nottoway County, Pittsylvania County, Salem and Sussex County

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Monday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 122,788 people have been tested.