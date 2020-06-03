Virginia sees 666 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 46,905 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 46,905 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of June 3.

Wednesday’s total of 46,905 marks an increase from Tuesday’s total of 46,239, Monday’s total of 45,398 Sunday’s total of 44,607, Saturday’s total of 43,611 cases, Friday’s total of 42,533 and Thursday’s total of 41,401.

As of Wednesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 381,539 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.