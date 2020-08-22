Virginia sees 1,212 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 112,072 statewide

Published: August 22, 2020, 9:13 am Updated: August 22, 2020, 9:56 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 112,072 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of August 22.

Saturday’s total of 112,072 marks an increase from Friday’s total of 110,860 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of today’s 1,212 new cases:

112 new cases in Fairfax County

91 new cases in Prince William County

50 new cases in Chesapeake

46 new cases in Richmond

45 new cases in Virginia Beach and Norfolk

43 new cases in Chesterfield County

39 new cases in Newport News

38 new cases in Greensville County

37 new cases in Loudoun County

35 new cases in Alexandria and Henrico County

28 new cases in Portsmouth

27 new cases in James City County

23 new cases in Alrington

21 new cases in Lynchburg and Tazewell County

20 new cases in Hampton

18 new cases in Suffolk, Spotsylvania County and Henry County

16 new cases in Radford

15 new cases in Franklin and Prince Edward County

14 new cases in Bedford County and Pittsylvania County

13 new cases in Danville

12 new cases in Albemarle County and Campbell County

11 new cases in Fauquier County

10 new cases in Isle of Wight County and Smyth County

9 new cases in Stafford County, Carroll County, Charlottesville, Dinwiddie County, Montgomery County and Roanoke County

8 new cases in Waynesboro

7 new cases in Manassas, Amherst County, Fredericksburg, Rockingham County

6 new cases in Augusta County, Frederick County, Southampton County, Shenandoah County and Halifax County

5 new cases in Harrisonburg, Washington County, Culpeper County, Louisa County, Martinsville, Appomattox County and Hopewell

4 new cases in Prince George County, Hanover County, York County, King George County and Wythe County

3 new cases in Emporia, Wise County, Salem, Gloucester County, Lee County, Caroline County, Powhatan County, Warren County, Buckingham County, Cumberland County, Lunenburg County, Sussex County and Covington

2 new cases in Galax, Brunswick County, Bristol, Patrick County, Accomack County, Manassas Park, Essex County, Pulaski County, Nelson County, Lexington, Staunton, Mecklenburg County, Lancaster County, Craig County and Botetourt County

1 new case in Petersburg, Orange County, Madison County, Floyd County, New Kent County, Rockbridge County, Franklin, Russell County, Giles County, Goochland County, Colonial Heights, Charles City County, King and Queen County, Greene County, Northumberland County, Fluvanna County, Surry County, Amelia County, Grayson County and Alleghany County

For the week of Aug. 16, the health department expects an influx of data due to some labs now starting to report results electronically instead of by fax.

This delayed data is the reason that Galax saw 32 new cases on Wednesday, according to Mount Rogers Health District Population Health Manager Breanne Forbes Hubbard.

As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,572,982 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.