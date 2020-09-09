17 die in Labor Day weekend crashes across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Fifteen deadly crashes across the Commonwealth claimed the lives of 17 people during this Labor Day weekend, according to Virginia State Police.
Pedestrians were involved in two of the 15 fatal crashes, which both happened in Roanoke.
The crashes occurred in the counties of Augusta, Bland, Campbell, Chesterfield, Fairfax, Henrico, Isle of Wight, Stafford and Westmoreland, along with the Town of Leesburg and the cities of Chesapeake, Newport News and Roanoke. Henrico County and the city of Newport News each had one traffic crash that resulted in two deaths.
Here is a closer look at some of the 15 crashes:
- Augusta County
- Police say Amber Brogan, 32, died in a Saturday afternoon crash on Route 340.
- Bland County
- Campbell County
- Police say Brian Krantz, 54 of Gladys, died in a Friday night crash near Route 29.
- Chesapeake
- Police say Norman Nachbaur, 80, died in a Saturday night crash on Interstate 664.
- Chesterfield County
- Police say Caleb Schoorens, 27, died at the hospital after a Saturday crash.
- Fairfax County
- Police say Ana Beatriz Cruz-Bonilla, 33, died at a hospital after a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 95.
- Henrico County
- Police say Erica K. Dixon, 31, of Williamsburg, and an infant died in a Monday evening crash on Interstate 295.
- Isle of Wight
- Police have not identified the person who died in a Monday night crash.
- Leesburg
- Police say Michael Redwood-Nilsen, 26, of Purcellville, died in a Friday morning crash.
- Newport News
- Police say Roman Stone, 42, and Tanay Moore, 27, died after a Sunday morning crash.
- Roanoke City
- Police have not identified the woman who was hit by a car on Friday night at Williamson Road.
- Police have not identified the pedestrian who died after a hit-and-run on Hershberger Road.
- Police say a man driving a motorcycle died early Monday morning near Campbell Ave SW.
- Stafford County
- Police have not identified the man who died in a Monday morning crash on Interstate 95.
- Westmoreland County
State police investigated a total of 484 traffic crashes during the holiday weekend.
“The 2020 traffic fatality statistics continue to trend in an unacceptable direction and with 116 additional crashes with injuries over the holiday weekend, I fear that preliminary number of deaths may still increase,” said Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. Gary Settle. “It is very possible that five of those who lost their lives could have been saved if they would have taken two seconds and secured their seatbelts. I know this year has been stressful and everyone wants to enjoy a holiday weekend, but every decision you make, both before and while you are at the wheel, can affect if you or someone else on the road makes it safely home. The decisions are simple: don’t drive impaired, don’t drive tired, don’t drive distracted, don’t speed, wear your seatbelt, pay attention and be a responsible passenger.”
As a result of state police traffic safety enforcement efforts during the 2020 statistical counting period, Virginia troopers:
- Stopped 4,550 speeders
- Stopped 1,561 reckless drivers
- Arrested 55 drivers for DUI/DUID
- Cited 445 seat belt violations
- Assisted 1,465 disabled/stranded motorists