17 die in Labor Day weekend crashes across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Fifteen deadly crashes across the Commonwealth claimed the lives of 17 people during this Labor Day weekend, according to Virginia State Police.

Pedestrians were involved in two of the 15 fatal crashes, which both happened in Roanoke.

The crashes occurred in the counties of Augusta, Bland, Campbell, Chesterfield, Fairfax, Henrico, Isle of Wight, Stafford and Westmoreland, along with the Town of Leesburg and the cities of Chesapeake, Newport News and Roanoke. Henrico County and the city of Newport News each had one traffic crash that resulted in two deaths.

Here is a closer look at some of the 15 crashes:

State police investigated a total of 484 traffic crashes during the holiday weekend.

“The 2020 traffic fatality statistics continue to trend in an unacceptable direction and with 116 additional crashes with injuries over the holiday weekend, I fear that preliminary number of deaths may still increase,” said Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. Gary Settle. “It is very possible that five of those who lost their lives could have been saved if they would have taken two seconds and secured their seatbelts. I know this year has been stressful and everyone wants to enjoy a holiday weekend, but every decision you make, both before and while you are at the wheel, can affect if you or someone else on the road makes it safely home. The decisions are simple: don’t drive impaired, don’t drive tired, don’t drive distracted, don’t speed, wear your seatbelt, pay attention and be a responsible passenger.”

As a result of state police traffic safety enforcement efforts during the 2020 statistical counting period, Virginia troopers: