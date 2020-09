CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Campbell County.

Police say the crash happened on Friday around 11:10 p.m. on Marysville Road, about 1,000 feet from Route 29.

According to police, a 2008 Ford F-150 pickup truck was going east when it ran off the road and hit a utility pole.

The driver was Brian Krantz, 54 of Gladys, who died at the scene. Police say he was not wearing his seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.