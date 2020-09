ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities say one person is dead and another is in the hospital after an early morning crash in Roanoke.

According to police, the single-vehicle crash happened around 12:35 a.m. near the intersection of 8th Street SW and Campbell Ave SW.

Authorities did not have any word on the condition of the person in the hospital.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. The area will be closed while the investigation is underway.