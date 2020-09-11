Virginia school board continues to defend transgender bathroom policy

GLOUCESTER, Va. – A school board in Virginia will continue to defend its transgender bathroom ban in federal court.

The Daily Press reported Thursday that the Gloucester School Board has asked a full federal appeals court to review the long-running lawsuit filed by former student Gavin Grimm.

The school board’s policy required Grimm to use restrooms that corresponded with his biological sex, which is female, or use private bathrooms.

A three-judge panel with the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against the school board last month.

The board is now requesting a full hearing at the appeals court.

Such hearings are rarely granted. That could mean that the next stop for the case is the U.S. Supreme Court.