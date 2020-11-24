Virginia sees 2,544 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 223,582 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of November 24, Virginia is now reporting 223,582 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

Tuesday’s total of 223,582 cases marks an increase from Monday’s total of 221,038 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of the 2,544 new cases in Virginia:

381 new cases in Fairfax County

196 new cases in Prince William County

167 new cases in Loudoun County

133 new cases in Henrico County

129 new cases in Chesterfield County

111 new cases in Virginia Beach

62 new cases in Richmond

57 new cases in Pulaski County

51 new cases in Roanoke

49 new cases in Arlington County

48 new cases in Montgomery County

47 new cases in Norfolk

44 new cases in Stafford County

41 new cases in Alexandria

39 new cases in Bland County

35 new cases in Chesapeake

31 new cases in Newport News

30 new cases in Suffolk

29 new cases in Lynchburg

28 new cases in Spotsylvania County

26 new cases in Rockingham County

25 new cases in Bedford County

24 new cases in Roanoke County and Hanover County

23 new cases in Staunton

22 new cases in Manassas and Henry County

21 new cases in Tazewell County

20 new cases in Carroll County and Amherst County

19 new cases in Frederick County, Smyth County, Franklin County and Powhatan County

18 new cases in Culpeper County and Wythe County

17 new cases in Hampton

16 new cases in Campbell County, Waynesboro and Harrisonburg

14 new cases in Fauquier County, Winchester, Martinsville and Warren County

13 new cases in Portsmouth, Augusta County, Albemarle County, Goochland County and Alleghany County

12 new cases in Danville and Pittsylvania COunty

11 new cases in York County, Salem and Washington County

10 new cases in Caroline County, Patrick County and Giles County

9 new cases in Prince George County and Radford

8 new cases in Wise County, Isle of Wight County, Louisa County, Fredericksburg and Bristol

7 new cases in Shenandoah County, Charlottesville, Colonial Heights, New Kent County and Manassas Park

6 new cases in Emporia, Southampton County and Charlotte County

5 new cases in Orange County, Botetourt County, Page County, Grayson County and Greene County

4 new cases in Scott County, Mecklenburg County, Buena Vista, King George County, Galax, Floyd County, Appomattox County and Norton

3 new cases in Lee County, Dinwiddie County, Dickenson County, Fluvanna County, Falls Church and Covington

2 new cases in Halifax County, Amelia County, Richmond County, Accomack County, Prince Edward County, King William County, Lexington, Surry County, Clarke County, Charles City County, Craig County and Highland County

1 new case in James City County, Buchanan County, Rockbridge County, Hopewell, Northumberland County, Nottoway County, Buckingham County, Poquoson, Williamsburg, Franklin City, Bath County, Sussex County, Northampton County, Rappahannock County, Nelson County and Lunenburg County

Essex County and Fairfax decreased by one case

As of Tuesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 3,625,372 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.