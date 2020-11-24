Virginia sees 2,544 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 223,582 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of November 24, Virginia is now reporting 223,582 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.
Tuesday’s total of 223,582 cases marks an increase from Monday’s total of 221,038 cases.
Here’s a breakdown of the 2,544 new cases in Virginia:
- 381 new cases in Fairfax County
- 196 new cases in Prince William County
- 167 new cases in Loudoun County
- 133 new cases in Henrico County
- 129 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 111 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 62 new cases in Richmond
- 57 new cases in Pulaski County
- 51 new cases in Roanoke
- 49 new cases in Arlington County
- 48 new cases in Montgomery County
- 47 new cases in Norfolk
- 44 new cases in Stafford County
- 41 new cases in Alexandria
- 39 new cases in Bland County
- 35 new cases in Chesapeake
- 31 new cases in Newport News
- 30 new cases in Suffolk
- 29 new cases in Lynchburg
- 28 new cases in Spotsylvania County
- 26 new cases in Rockingham County
- 25 new cases in Bedford County
- 24 new cases in Roanoke County and Hanover County
- 23 new cases in Staunton
- 22 new cases in Manassas and Henry County
- 21 new cases in Tazewell County
- 20 new cases in Carroll County and Amherst County
- 19 new cases in Frederick County, Smyth County, Franklin County and Powhatan County
- 18 new cases in Culpeper County and Wythe County
- 17 new cases in Hampton
- 16 new cases in Campbell County, Waynesboro and Harrisonburg
- 14 new cases in Fauquier County, Winchester, Martinsville and Warren County
- 13 new cases in Portsmouth, Augusta County, Albemarle County, Goochland County and Alleghany County
- 12 new cases in Danville and Pittsylvania COunty
- 11 new cases in York County, Salem and Washington County
- 10 new cases in Caroline County, Patrick County and Giles County
- 9 new cases in Prince George County and Radford
- 8 new cases in Wise County, Isle of Wight County, Louisa County, Fredericksburg and Bristol
- 7 new cases in Shenandoah County, Charlottesville, Colonial Heights, New Kent County and Manassas Park
- 6 new cases in Emporia, Southampton County and Charlotte County
- 5 new cases in Orange County, Botetourt County, Page County, Grayson County and Greene County
- 4 new cases in Scott County, Mecklenburg County, Buena Vista, King George County, Galax, Floyd County, Appomattox County and Norton
- 3 new cases in Lee County, Dinwiddie County, Dickenson County, Fluvanna County, Falls Church and Covington
- 2 new cases in Halifax County, Amelia County, Richmond County, Accomack County, Prince Edward County, King William County, Lexington, Surry County, Clarke County, Charles City County, Craig County and Highland County
- 1 new case in James City County, Buchanan County, Rockbridge County, Hopewell, Northumberland County, Nottoway County, Buckingham County, Poquoson, Williamsburg, Franklin City, Bath County, Sussex County, Northampton County, Rappahannock County, Nelson County and Lunenburg County
- Essex County and Fairfax decreased by one case
As of Tuesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 3,625,372 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.