57ºF

Virginia

Virginia sees 3,173 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 233,617 statewide

There are now 4,054 deaths from the coronavirus in Virginia

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Coronavirus, Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – As of November 28, Virginia is now reporting 233,617 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Saturday’s total of 233,617 cases marks an increase from Friday’s total of 230,444 cases.

As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 3,770,112 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: