Virginia sees 1,893 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 237,835 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of November 30, Virginia is now reporting 237,835 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.
Monday’s total of 237,835 cases marks an increase from Sunday’s total of 235,942 cases.
Here is a breakdown of the 1,893 new cases reported Monday:
- 261 new cases in Fairfax County
- 206 new cases in Staunton
- 153 new cases in Prince William County
- 119 new cases in Frederick County
- 69 new cases in Henrico County
- 68 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 47 new cases in Winchester
- 46 new cases in Chesapeake
- 43 new cases in Richmond
- 39 new cases in Virginia Beach and Arlington County
- 38 new cases in Newport News
- 33 new cases in Alexandria
- 32 new cases in Tazewell County
- 31 new cases in Washington County
- 30 new cases in Hanover County
- 28 new cases in Loudoun County
- 26 new cases in Lynchburg
- 24 new cases in Fauquier County
- 23 new cases in Shenandoah County
- 22 new cases in Hampton
- 18 new cases in Warren County
- 15 new cases in Roanoke County, Stafford County and Pulaski County
- 14 new cases in Spotsylvania County and Petersburg
- 13 new cases in Henry County, York County, Franklin County and Lee County
- 12 new cases in Campbell County, Bedford County, Gloucester County and Wise County
- 11 new cases Roanoke and Augusta County
- 10 new cases Montgomery County, Culpeper County, Carroll County and Russell County
- 9 new cases in James City County and Portsmouth
- 8 new cases Danville, Orange County and Radford
- 7 new cases in Manassas, Powhatan County and Goochland County
- 6 new cases in Pittsylvania County, Wythe County, Rockingham County, Giles County, Isle of Wight County, Dickenson County, Smyth County, Buchanan County and Charlottesville
- 5 new cases in Prince George County, Richmond County, Suffolk, Albemarle County, King George County, Page County, Clarke County, Rappahannock County, Floyd County and Surry County
- 4 new cases in Martinsville, Dinwiddie County, Hopewell, Waynesboro, Amelia County and Galax
- 3 new cases in Covington, Louisa County, Appomattox County, Salem, Patrick County, New Kent County, Poquoson, Colonial Heights, Buena Vista, Brunswick County and Bristol
- 2 new cases in Caroline County, Scott County, Halifax County, Westmoreland County, Mecklenburg County, Alleghany County, Nottoway County, Lancaster County, Northumberland County, Franklin and Charlotte County
- 1 new case in Harrisonburg, Amherst County, Buckingham County, Accomack County, Prince Edward County, Emporia, Lexington, Greensville County, Madison County, Fredericksburg, Falls Church, Essex County, Middlesex County, Mathews County, Norton, King William County, Lunenburg County, Nelson County, Sussex County, Bath County and Charles City County
- Rockbridge County and Greene County both decreased by one case
- Southampton County decreased by two cases
As of Monday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 3,808,471 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.