Virginia sees 1,893 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 237,835 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of November 30, Virginia is now reporting 237,835 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

Monday’s total of 237,835 cases marks an increase from Sunday’s total of 235,942 cases.

Here is a breakdown of the 1,893 new cases reported Monday:

261 new cases in Fairfax County

206 new cases in Staunton

153 new cases in Prince William County

119 new cases in Frederick County

69 new cases in Henrico County

68 new cases in Chesterfield County

47 new cases in Winchester

46 new cases in Chesapeake

43 new cases in Richmond

39 new cases in Virginia Beach and Arlington County

38 new cases in Newport News

33 new cases in Alexandria

32 new cases in Tazewell County

31 new cases in Washington County

30 new cases in Hanover County

28 new cases in Loudoun County

26 new cases in Lynchburg

24 new cases in Fauquier County

23 new cases in Shenandoah County

22 new cases in Hampton

18 new cases in Warren County

15 new cases in Roanoke County, Stafford County and Pulaski County

14 new cases in Spotsylvania County and Petersburg

13 new cases in Henry County, York County, Franklin County and Lee County

12 new cases in Campbell County, Bedford County, Gloucester County and Wise County

11 new cases Roanoke and Augusta County

10 new cases Montgomery County, Culpeper County, Carroll County and Russell County

9 new cases in James City County and Portsmouth

8 new cases Danville, Orange County and Radford

7 new cases in Manassas, Powhatan County and Goochland County

6 new cases in Pittsylvania County, Wythe County, Rockingham County, Giles County, Isle of Wight County, Dickenson County, Smyth County, Buchanan County and Charlottesville

5 new cases in Prince George County, Richmond County, Suffolk, Albemarle County, King George County, Page County, Clarke County, Rappahannock County, Floyd County and Surry County

4 new cases in Martinsville, Dinwiddie County, Hopewell, Waynesboro, Amelia County and Galax

3 new cases in Covington, Louisa County, Appomattox County, Salem, Patrick County, New Kent County, Poquoson, Colonial Heights, Buena Vista, Brunswick County and Bristol

2 new cases in Caroline County, Scott County, Halifax County, Westmoreland County, Mecklenburg County, Alleghany County, Nottoway County, Lancaster County, Northumberland County, Franklin and Charlotte County

1 new case in Harrisonburg, Amherst County, Buckingham County, Accomack County, Prince Edward County, Emporia, Lexington, Greensville County, Madison County, Fredericksburg, Falls Church, Essex County, Middlesex County, Mathews County, Norton, King William County, Lunenburg County, Nelson County, Sussex County, Bath County and Charles City County

Rockbridge County and Greene County both decreased by one case

Southampton County decreased by two cases

As of Monday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 3,808,471 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.