Virginia sees 2,417 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 242,480 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of December 2, Virginia is now reporting 242,480 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.
[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]
Wednesday’s total of 242,480 cases marks an increase from Tuesday’s total of 240,063 cases.
Here is a breakdown of the 2,417 new coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday:
- 374 new cases in Fairfax County
- 172 new cases in Prince William County
- 120 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 107 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 83 new cases in Arlington County
- 82 new cases in Henrico County
- 70 new cases in Loudoun County
- 51 new cases in Norfolk
- 50 new cases in Rockingham County
- 49 new cases in Richmond
- 43 new cases in Alexandria
- 40 new cases in Chesapeake
- 38 new cases in Newport News
- 36 new cases in Stafford County
- 35 new cases in Russell County
- 34 new cases in Tazewell County
- 33 new cases in Spotsylvania County and Pittsylvania County
- 31 new cases in Augusta County
- 29 new cases in Roanoke County and Washington County
- 27 new cases in Staunton, Danville, Warren County and Suffolk
- 25 new cases in Wise County
- 24 new cases in Prince George County
- 22 new cases in Fauquier County
- 21 new cases in Hanover County and York County
- 20 new cases in Frederick County, Roanoke and Dickenson County
- 19 new cases in Lee County and Montgomery County
- 18 new cases in Portsmouth and Buchanan County
- 17 new cases in Shenandoah County, Hampton and James City County
- 16 new cases in Bedford County
- 15 new cases in Caroline County and Bristol
- 14 new cases in Winchester, Pulaski County and Wythe County
- 13 new cases in Lynchburg, Franklin County and Scott County
- 12 new cases in Smyth County
- 11 new cases in Albemarle County, Harrisonburg and Culpeper County
- 10 new cases in Henry County, Campbell County and Botetourt County
- 9 new cases in Halifax County, Amelia County, Orange County and King George County
- 8 new cases in Manassas, Carroll County, Radford, Salem and Southampton County
- 7 new cases in Gloucester County, Powhatan County, Martinsville, Louisa County, Colonial Heights and Manassas Park
- 6 new cases in Covington, Grayson County, Isle of Wight County and Nottoway County
- 5 new cases in Waynesboro, Rockbridge County, Dinwiddie County, Buckingham County, Patrick County, Prince Edward County and Poquoson
- 4 new cases in Northumberland County, Amherst County, Charlottesville, Giles County, Page County, Mecklenburg County, Goochland County and Williamsburg
- 3 new cases in Alleghany County, Richmond County, New Kent County, Bland County, Fredericksburg, Falls Church, Appomattox County, Greene County, Rappahannock County and Floyd County
- 2 new cases in Westmoreland County, Essex County, Accomack County, Petersburg, Lexington, King William County, Nelson County, Franklin, Lunenburg County and Clarke County
- 1 new case in Hopewell, Fluvanna County, Middlesex County, Bath County, Emporia, Norton, Charlotte County, Madison County, Sussex County, Cumberland County and Highland County
As of Wednesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 3,852,413 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.