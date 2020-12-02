Virginia sees 2,417 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 242,480 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of December 2, Virginia is now reporting 242,480 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

Wednesday’s total of 242,480 cases marks an increase from Tuesday’s total of 240,063 cases.

Here is a breakdown of the 2,417 new coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday:

374 new cases in Fairfax County

172 new cases in Prince William County

120 new cases in Chesterfield County

107 new cases in Virginia Beach

83 new cases in Arlington County

82 new cases in Henrico County

70 new cases in Loudoun County

51 new cases in Norfolk

50 new cases in Rockingham County

49 new cases in Richmond

43 new cases in Alexandria

40 new cases in Chesapeake

38 new cases in Newport News

36 new cases in Stafford County

35 new cases in Russell County

34 new cases in Tazewell County

33 new cases in Spotsylvania County and Pittsylvania County

31 new cases in Augusta County

29 new cases in Roanoke County and Washington County

27 new cases in Staunton, Danville, Warren County and Suffolk

25 new cases in Wise County

24 new cases in Prince George County

22 new cases in Fauquier County

21 new cases in Hanover County and York County

20 new cases in Frederick County, Roanoke and Dickenson County

19 new cases in Lee County and Montgomery County

18 new cases in Portsmouth and Buchanan County

17 new cases in Shenandoah County, Hampton and James City County

16 new cases in Bedford County

15 new cases in Caroline County and Bristol

14 new cases in Winchester, Pulaski County and Wythe County

13 new cases in Lynchburg, Franklin County and Scott County

12 new cases in Smyth County

11 new cases in Albemarle County, Harrisonburg and Culpeper County

10 new cases in Henry County, Campbell County and Botetourt County

9 new cases in Halifax County, Amelia County, Orange County and King George County

8 new cases in Manassas, Carroll County, Radford, Salem and Southampton County

7 new cases in Gloucester County, Powhatan County, Martinsville, Louisa County, Colonial Heights and Manassas Park

6 new cases in Covington, Grayson County, Isle of Wight County and Nottoway County

5 new cases in Waynesboro, Rockbridge County, Dinwiddie County, Buckingham County, Patrick County, Prince Edward County and Poquoson

4 new cases in Northumberland County, Amherst County, Charlottesville, Giles County, Page County, Mecklenburg County, Goochland County and Williamsburg

3 new cases in Alleghany County, Richmond County, New Kent County, Bland County, Fredericksburg, Falls Church, Appomattox County, Greene County, Rappahannock County and Floyd County

2 new cases in Westmoreland County, Essex County, Accomack County, Petersburg, Lexington, King William County, Nelson County, Franklin, Lunenburg County and Clarke County

1 new case in Hopewell, Fluvanna County, Middlesex County, Bath County, Emporia, Norton, Charlotte County, Madison County, Sussex County, Cumberland County and Highland County

As of Wednesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 3,852,413 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.