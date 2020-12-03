Virginia sees 2,023 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 244,503 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of December 3, Virginia is now reporting 244,503 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.
[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]
Thursday’s total of 244,503 cases marks an increase from Wednesday’s total of 242,480 cases.
Here is a breakdown of the 2,023 coronavirus cases reported today:
- 254 new cases in Fairfax County
- 190 new cases in Prince William County
- 79 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 74 new cases in Loudoun County
- 68 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 66 new cases in Henrico County
- 55 new cases in Arlington County
- 51 new cases in Chesapeake
- 43 new cases in Montgomery County
- 40 new cases in Hanover County
- 37 new cases in Norfolk and Richmond
- 33 new cases in Frederick County
- 32 new cases in Alexandria and Augusta County
- 30 new cases in Spotsylvania County and Warren County
- 27 new cases in Caroline County
- 25 new cases in Shenandoah County
- 24 new cases in Roanoke and Henry County
- 22 new cases in Stafford County and Pittsylvania County
- 21 new cases in Newport News, Washington County and Hampton
- 20 new cases in Pulaski County and Franklin County
- 19 new cases in Staunton, Fauquier County and Waynesboro
- 18 new cases in Roanoke County
- 17 new cases in Wise County, Winchester, Radford and Richmond County
- 15 new cases in Bedford County and Smyth County
- 14 new cases in Rockingham County and Prince George County
- 13 new cases in Bristol, Lynchburg and Manassas
- 12 new cases in Portsmouth and Scott County
- 11 new cases in Dickenson County and Lee County
- 10 new cases in Russell County, Carroll County, Giles County and Bland County
- 9 new cases in Suffolk, Martinsville and Colonial Heights
- 8 new cases in Tazewell County, Buchanan County, Wythe County, Culpeper County, Botetourt County, Amherst County, Charlottesville, New Kent County, Floyd County and Brunswick County
- 7 new cases in York County, Albemarle County and Patrick County
- 6 new cases in Danville, Campbell County, Orange County, Powhatan County, Manassas Park, Nottoway County, Goochland County, Fredericksburg and Buena Vista
- 5 new cases in James City County, Harrisonburg, Covington, Grayson County, Rockbridge County, Dinwiddie County, Westmoreland County and Highland County
- 4 new cases in Halifax County, Poquoson, Page County, Appomattox County, Accomack County, Petersburg and Middlesex County
- 3 new cases in King George County, Gloucester County, Williamsburg, Falls Church, Clarke County and Norton
- 2 new cases in Amelia County, Louisa County, Buckingham County, Prince Edward County, Greene County, Rappahannock County, Nelson County, Madison County, Mathews County and Craig County
- 1 new case in Southampton County, Isle of Wight County, Mecklenburg County, Alleghany County, Essex County, Lexington, King William County, Fluvanna County, Bath County, Charlotte County, Galax, Surry County, Greensville County and Fairfax
- Salem has decreased by three cases
As of Thursday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 3,869,288 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.