Virginia sees 2,023 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 244,503 statewide

Published: December 3, 2020, 8:54 am Updated: December 3, 2020, 10:08 am

RICHMOND, Va. – As of December 3, Virginia is now reporting 244,503 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Thursday’s total of 244,503 cases marks an increase from Wednesday’s total of 242,480 cases.

Here is a breakdown of the 2,023 coronavirus cases reported today:

254 new cases in Fairfax County

190 new cases in Prince William County

79 new cases in Virginia Beach

74 new cases in Loudoun County

68 new cases in Chesterfield County

66 new cases in Henrico County

55 new cases in Arlington County

51 new cases in Chesapeake

43 new cases in Montgomery County

40 new cases in Hanover County

37 new cases in Norfolk and Richmond

33 new cases in Frederick County

32 new cases in Alexandria and Augusta County

30 new cases in Spotsylvania County and Warren County

27 new cases in Caroline County

25 new cases in Shenandoah County

24 new cases in Roanoke and Henry County

22 new cases in Stafford County and Pittsylvania County

21 new cases in Newport News, Washington County and Hampton

20 new cases in Pulaski County and Franklin County

19 new cases in Staunton, Fauquier County and Waynesboro

18 new cases in Roanoke County

17 new cases in Wise County, Winchester, Radford and Richmond County

15 new cases in Bedford County and Smyth County

14 new cases in Rockingham County and Prince George County

13 new cases in Bristol, Lynchburg and Manassas

12 new cases in Portsmouth and Scott County

11 new cases in Dickenson County and Lee County

10 new cases in Russell County, Carroll County, Giles County and Bland County

9 new cases in Suffolk, Martinsville and Colonial Heights

8 new cases in Tazewell County, Buchanan County, Wythe County, Culpeper County, Botetourt County, Amherst County, Charlottesville, New Kent County, Floyd County and Brunswick County

7 new cases in York County, Albemarle County and Patrick County

6 new cases in Danville, Campbell County, Orange County, Powhatan County, Manassas Park, Nottoway County, Goochland County, Fredericksburg and Buena Vista

5 new cases in James City County, Harrisonburg, Covington, Grayson County, Rockbridge County, Dinwiddie County, Westmoreland County and Highland County

4 new cases in Halifax County, Poquoson, Page County, Appomattox County, Accomack County, Petersburg and Middlesex County

3 new cases in King George County, Gloucester County, Williamsburg, Falls Church, Clarke County and Norton

2 new cases in Amelia County, Louisa County, Buckingham County, Prince Edward County, Greene County, Rappahannock County, Nelson County, Madison County, Mathews County and Craig County

1 new case in Southampton County, Isle of Wight County, Mecklenburg County, Alleghany County, Essex County, Lexington, King William County, Fluvanna County, Bath County, Charlotte County, Galax, Surry County, Greensville County and Fairfax

Salem has decreased by three cases

As of Thursday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 3,869,288 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.