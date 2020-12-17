Virginia sees 3,853 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 296,093 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of December 17, Virginia is now reporting 296,093 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Thursday’s total of 296,093 cases marks an increase from Wednesday’s total of 292,240 cases.

As of Thursday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 4,476,767 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.