Virginia sees 4,652 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 319,133 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of December 23, Virginia is now reporting 319,133 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.
Wednesday’s total of 319,133 cases marks an increase from Tuesday’s total of 314,481 cases.
Here is a breakdown of the 4,652 new coronavirus cases in the Commonwealth:
- 366 new cases in Prince William County
- 302 new cases in Fairfax County
- 240 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 176 new cases in Henrico County and Chesterfield County
- 162 new cases in Norfolk
- 157 new cases in Loudoun County
- 112 new cases in Chesapeake
- 102 new cases in Roanoke County
- 101 new cases in Arlington County
- 90 new cases in Richmond
- 86 new cases in Newport News and Hanover County
- 83 new cases in Tazewell County
- 81 new cases in Stafford County
- 64 new cases in Richmond County
- 63 new cases in Alexandria
- 58 new cases in Hampton and Lynchburg
- 56 new cases in Montgomery County
- 54 new cases in Suffolk and Portsmouth
- 51 new cases in Franklin County
- 50 new cases in Augusta County
- 48 new cases in Spotsylvania County
- 44 new cases in Campbell County and Manassas
- 43 new cases in Albemarle County
- 42 new cases in Frederick County
- 41 new cases in Danville, Alleghany County and Buchanan County
- 39 new cases in Carroll County and Russell County
- 38 new cases in Washington County and Pulaski County
- 37 new cases in Staunton
- 36 new cases in Rockingham County, Roanoke, Bedford County, Gloucester County and Hopewell
- 34 new cases in Wise County and James City County
- 33 new cases in Fauquier County
- 32 new cases in Botetourt County and Shenandoah County
- 30 new cases in Pittsylvania County
- 29 new cases in Henry County
- 28 new cases in York County
- 27 new cases in Smyth County
- 26 new cases in Bristol
- 25 new cases in Waynesboro
- 24 new cases in Rockbridge County
- 23 new cases in Harrisonburg and Westmoreland County
- 22 new cases in Winchester and Halifax County
- 21 new cases in Amherst County and Powhatan County
- 20 new cases in Wythe County and Radford
- 19 new cases in Charlottesville and Grayson County
- 18 new cases in Warren County
- 17 new cases in Page County, Salem and Dickenson County
- 16 new cases in Isle of Wight County, Accomack County and Goochland County
- 15 new cases in Louisa County, Mecklenburg County and Giles County
- 14 new cases in New Kent County, Orange County and Floyd County
- 13 new cases in Lexington, Patrick County and Manassas Park
- 12 new cases in Caroline County, King George County and Appomattox County
- 11 new cases in Lee County, Brunswick County, Mathews County, King and Queen County and King William County
- 9 new cases in Covington
- 8 new cases in Scott County, Prince Edward County, Charles City County and Colonial Heights
- 7 new cases in Martinsville
- 6 new cases in Galax, Greene County, Fluvanna County, Northumberland County, Charlotte County, Lunenburg County, Franklin, Middlesex County and Buena Vista
- 5 new cases in Nottoway County, Nelson County, Bland County, Northampton County, Poquoson, Surry County and Essex County
- 4 new cases in Fredericksburg, Southampton County, Bath County, Highland County and Craig County
- 3 new cases in Buckingham County, Norton, Madison County and Lancaster County
- 2 new cases in Amelia County, Greensville County, Williamsburg and Falls Church
- 1 new case in Prince George County, Petersburg and Clarke County
- Rappahannock County decreased by one case
As of Wednesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 4,719,962 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.