Virginia sees 4,652 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 319,133 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of December 23, Virginia is now reporting 319,133 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Wednesday’s total of 319,133 cases marks an increase from Tuesday’s total of 314,481 cases.

Here is a breakdown of the 4,652 new coronavirus cases in the Commonwealth:

366 new cases in Prince William County

302 new cases in Fairfax County

240 new cases in Virginia Beach

176 new cases in Henrico County and Chesterfield County

162 new cases in Norfolk

157 new cases in Loudoun County

112 new cases in Chesapeake

102 new cases in Roanoke County

101 new cases in Arlington County

90 new cases in Richmond

86 new cases in Newport News and Hanover County

83 new cases in Tazewell County

81 new cases in Stafford County

64 new cases in Richmond County

63 new cases in Alexandria

58 new cases in Hampton and Lynchburg

56 new cases in Montgomery County

54 new cases in Suffolk and Portsmouth

51 new cases in Franklin County

50 new cases in Augusta County

48 new cases in Spotsylvania County

44 new cases in Campbell County and Manassas

43 new cases in Albemarle County

42 new cases in Frederick County

41 new cases in Danville, Alleghany County and Buchanan County

39 new cases in Carroll County and Russell County

38 new cases in Washington County and Pulaski County

37 new cases in Staunton

36 new cases in Rockingham County, Roanoke, Bedford County, Gloucester County and Hopewell

34 new cases in Wise County and James City County

33 new cases in Fauquier County

32 new cases in Botetourt County and Shenandoah County

30 new cases in Pittsylvania County

29 new cases in Henry County

28 new cases in York County

27 new cases in Smyth County

26 new cases in Bristol

25 new cases in Waynesboro

24 new cases in Rockbridge County

23 new cases in Harrisonburg and Westmoreland County

22 new cases in Winchester and Halifax County

21 new cases in Amherst County and Powhatan County

20 new cases in Wythe County and Radford

19 new cases in Charlottesville and Grayson County

18 new cases in Warren County

17 new cases in Page County, Salem and Dickenson County

16 new cases in Isle of Wight County, Accomack County and Goochland County

15 new cases in Louisa County, Mecklenburg County and Giles County

14 new cases in New Kent County, Orange County and Floyd County

13 new cases in Lexington, Patrick County and Manassas Park

12 new cases in Caroline County, King George County and Appomattox County

11 new cases in Lee County, Brunswick County, Mathews County, King and Queen County and King William County

9 new cases in Covington

8 new cases in Scott County, Prince Edward County, Charles City County and Colonial Heights

7 new cases in Martinsville

6 new cases in Galax, Greene County, Fluvanna County, Northumberland County, Charlotte County, Lunenburg County, Franklin, Middlesex County and Buena Vista

5 new cases in Nottoway County, Nelson County, Bland County, Northampton County, Poquoson, Surry County and Essex County

4 new cases in Fredericksburg, Southampton County, Bath County, Highland County and Craig County

3 new cases in Buckingham County, Norton, Madison County and Lancaster County

2 new cases in Amelia County, Greensville County, Williamsburg and Falls Church

1 new case in Prince George County, Petersburg and Clarke County

Rappahannock County decreased by one case

As of Wednesday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 4,719,962 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.