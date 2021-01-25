Virginia sees 6,172 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 478,619 statewide

As of January 25, Virginia is reporting 478,619 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

As of Monday, a total of 416,200 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 58,779 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

Monday’s total of 478,619 cases marks an increase from Sunday’s total of 472,447 cases.

As of Monday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 6,234,212 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.