Amber Alert issued as police say 3-month-old Newport News boy was kidnapped

Authorities have issued an Ambert Alert for a 3-month-old baby boy in Newport News.

Jiraiya Sage Cherry is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at an address on Preakness Drive in Newport News, Virginia, at 9:05 a.m. Thursday, according to Virginia State Police.

He is 1 foot, 1 inch tall and weighs 10 pounds.

Police said he was last seen wearing a red-and-white striped onesie with blue pants.

He was abducted by a Black woman, police estimate is about 24 years of age, approximately 5′5″ to 5′6″ tall with brown eyes and long black hair extensions.

She was last seen wearing a black face mask and black jacket and was last seen driving a silver four-door sedan with Virginia tags.

Anyone with information about where Jiraiya may be is asked to contact the Newport News Police Department 757-247-2500.