Nearly all Sheetz employees in Virginia are about to get paid up to $2 more an hour

Sheetz announced Wednesday that it’s investing nearly $30 million in its employees.

As part of that investment, nearly all of Sheetz’s 2,548 store employees in Virginia will see an increase of about $0.50 to $2 an hour on their paycheck, according to Sheetz PR manager Nick Ruffner.

Ruffner said that how much an individual’s raise is will vary by position, experience, tenure and more.

The raises will go into effect on Friday.

“Our employees are the heart and soul of this company,” said Sheetz President/COO Travis Sheetz. “Sheetz is committed to investing in our people and attracting and retaining top talent. We know in order to do this, we need to exceed expectations by providing competitive wages, industry-leading benefits, career development opportunities and much more.”

Sheetz recently updated the company’s parental leave policy, which includes 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.