DMV sites across Virginia to offer more appointments as COVID-19 restrictions eased

ROANOKE, Va. – One place many have had trouble getting into during the COVID-19 pandemic is the DMV.

With Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announcing that he’s loosening restrictions, one place that’s changing its current policies is the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

Beginning June 1, DMV locations across the commonwealth will open more windows, allowing for 184,000 additional appointment opportunities, according to the department.

“Virginians have told us they appreciate the convenience and high-quality service the appointment system affords,” Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said. “The Governor’s announcement today enables us to open more windows so customers can secure appointments sooner, but we are still taking great care to offer service that is safe for everyone.”

Next week, people can begin to schedule these new appointments.

Additional windows will open in stages on June 1, June 15 and in July as the DMV continues to hire and train new employees.