Virginia parents charged after 2-year-old shot himself

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The parents of a 2-year-old Virginia boy have been arrested after the toddler picked up a gun and shot and injured himself, police said.

Newport News police said they received a call on June 1 regarding a shooting, and when they reached the scene, they found the toddler with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, news outlets reported. The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police, the boy was inside the home when he picked up an unattended gun, causing it to fire.

Police said the mother, Jamarea Looney, 21, and the father, Dralon Richard, 25, were arrested and charged with child abuse/neglect and reckless handling of a firearm. It’s not known if they have attorneys.