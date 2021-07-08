Second child in Virginia dies after contracting the coronavirus

Virginia has announced a second child has died after contracting COVID-19.

On Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health announced that someone between the ages of 0 and 9 living in the state’s Rappahannock Area Health District died from complications of COVID-19.

The first recorded coronavirus-related death in Virginia of anyone in that age range was announced back in March.

“We extend our condolences to the family of this child in this time of great loss,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver. “Across the country, COVID-19 continues to cause illness and death. The more contagious Delta variant is now the most predominant strain across the country. We urge everyone age 12 and older who is eligible to get vaccinated to do so as soon as possible. We have made so much progress in these past months against this virus, but a tragic event like the death of this young child is a stark reminder that our work continues. Even as many of the restrictions of the past year on gathering and mask-wearing are no longer in place, we urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and those around them.”

The map below shows Virginia’s health planning regions and districts:

Virginia Department of Health map of regions and districts (Virginia Department of Health)

