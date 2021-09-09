Virginia DMV to offer appointments, walk-in service on select days starting in October

Virginians looking to get in-person service at the DMV only have to wait a little bit longer.

The Virginia DMV announced Thursday that appointments and walk-in service will be offered on alternating days starting October 5.

Appointments will be offered on Monday, Wednesday and Friday while walk-in’s will be offered on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

“We are pleased to continue offering appointments in addition to walk-in service, since our customers greatly appreciate the convenience and efficiency appointments afford,” said DMV Commissioner Richard Holcomb. “Those who can plan ahead should schedule an appointment for service but, if in-person assistance is needed urgently, walk-in service will now be available two and a half days per week.”

Officials said walk-in service will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, and customers should anticipate wait times.

Since May 2020, the DMV began operating by appointment only when it reopened offices after closing due to COVID-19 safety.

