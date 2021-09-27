Clear icon
Virginia

WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gives Sept. 27 coronavirus update

Governor scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. Livestream player will be added before he begins

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Gov. Ralph Northam giving a COVID-19 update on August 5, 2021.
Gov. Ralph Northam giving a COVID-19 update on August 5, 2021. (POOL)

Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to give an update on the coronavirus in the commonwealth on Monday afternoon.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

As of Monday, Virginia is reporting 857,852 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020.

The Virginia Department of Health reports that 60.1% of all Virginians have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Monday’s news conference will be his 23nd briefing regarding COVID-19 since he ended his bi-weekly conferences back in June 2020.

This was his first update since August 5.

