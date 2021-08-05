WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gives August 5 coronavirus update

Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to give an update on the coronavirus in the commonwealth on Thursday afternoon.

The governor will be speaking at 2 p.m.

NBC 12 is reporting that during this update, Northam may issue a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all state employees.

As of Thursday, Virginia is reporting 702,819 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020.

Thursday’s news conference will be his 22nd briefing regarding COVID-19 since he ended his bi-weekly conferences back in June 2020.

This will be his first update since May 6.