Governor’s race brings millions into Virginia ahead of election

The race for Virginia's governor is heating up, and it's benefiting businesses.

ROANOKE, Va. – The upcoming race for the Governor’s office has millions of dollars flooding into the commonwealth.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, so far Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe has raised more than $44 million for his campaign.

His Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin has raised more than $42 million.

Virginia Tech Political Expert Karen Hult says this money is benefiting businesses all over the Commonwealth.

“So lots of people are watching we’re also seeing clearly much money flowing into the state PR campaign expenditures we’re seeing a lot of visits as well,” Virginia Tech Political Expert Karen Hult said.

Hult says another race raising a lot of money is for the house of delegates seat in the new river valley’s 12th district between democrat Chris Hurst and Republican Jason Ballard.