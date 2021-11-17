Virginia ABC stores will not have Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales due to supply chain disruptions

This year, Virginia ABC stores have decided to forego Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales due to the impact of global supply chain disruptions.

Rather than have sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Virginia ABC stores will have several “Spirited Thursdays.” The sales will be on Thursdays through mid-December and give customers a 20% discount on select products.

This news comes as Virginia ABC announced its store holiday hours. Here’s a breakdown of the store’s holiday hours:

Wednesday, Nov. 24 : Stores will have normal hours of operation

Thursday, Nov. 25 : Stores will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday

Friday, Nov. 26 : Stores will have normal hours of operation

Friday, Dec. 24 : Stores will close at 5 p.m. for Christmas Eve

Saturday, Dec. 25 : Stores will be closed on Christmas Day

Sunday, Dec. 26 : Stores will reopen and will have normal hours of operation

Friday, Dec. 31 : Stores will close early at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1: Stores will close early at 6 p.m.

