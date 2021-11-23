Man charged with killing a Southwest Virginia police officer makes court appearance

Michael Donivan White, of Cross, South Carolina, appeared in court by video from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.

The man charged with Big Stone Gap Officer Michael Chandler appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

Michael Donivan White, of Cross, South Carolina, appeared by video from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

He is accused of shooting Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler early in the morning on Saturday, Nov. 13. Chandler died later that night from his injuries.

[Hundreds show up for fallen officer’s processional from Roanoke to Big Stone Gap]

White’s court appearance followed his indictment on Monday by a special grand jury in Wise County.

White is facing 13 charges in connection with Chandler’s death:

Aggravated murder

Felony murder

Possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance

Shooting in the commission of possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute

Shooting in the commission of murder

Use of a firearm in the commission of committing aggravated murder

Possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony

Possession of ammunition by convicted of a felony

Brandish a firearm

Reckless handling of a firearm with serious injury

Discharge a firearm in a public place

Disorderly conduct

White received a court-appointed attorney as part of the hearing and his trial is scheduled to begin on April 11, 2022.