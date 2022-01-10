WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gives Jan. 10 coronavirus update

Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to give an update on the coronavirus in the commonwealth on Monday afternoon.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

As of Monday, Virginia is reporting 1,278,739 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020.

The Virginia Department of Health reports that 68.1% of all Virginians have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Monday’s news conference will be his 24th briefing regarding COVID-19 since he ended his bi-weekly conferences back in June 2020.

This was his first update since September 27.