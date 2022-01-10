39º
WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gives Jan. 10 coronavirus update

Governor scheduled to speak 1 p.m. Livestream player will be added before event begins

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Virginia, Coronavirus, Ralph Northam
Gov. Ralph Northam giving a COVID-19 update on September 27, 2021. (POOL)

Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to give an update on the coronavirus in the commonwealth on Monday afternoon.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

As of Monday, Virginia is reporting 1,278,739 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020.

The Virginia Department of Health reports that 68.1% of all Virginians have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Monday’s news conference will be his 24th briefing regarding COVID-19 since he ended his bi-weekly conferences back in June 2020.

This was his first update since September 27.

Jeff Williamson arrived at WSLS 10 in March 2016.

