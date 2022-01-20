Gov. Youngkin declares a state of emergency prior to winter weather expected later this week

Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a state of emergency as Virginia braces itself for more winter weather expected to start Thursday and last through Sunday.

Winter weather is slated to be most extreme in the Hampton Roads, Central Virginia region. According to meteorologist Chris Michaels, there is also a chance for snow in the eastern half of our area.

Given that the weather will likely result in downed trees and electrical outages, the executive order will help the Commonwealth prepare ahead of time, respond to affect areas and recover from any impacts of the storm.

In addition, the state of emergency will also allow Virginia to mobilize resources and to deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts, although this does not apply to individuals or private businesses. At this time, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Transportation and other agencies are already preparing for the storm.

“I am declaring a state of emergency today to aid in the response to the impending winter weather and to provide additional resources to address potentially high snow accumulations, transportation issues, and the potential for power outages,” said Youngkin. “I urge all Virginians to monitor their local weather forecasts and take personal safety precautions to ensure their safety and the safety of their families.”

To learn more about how to prepare yourself, your family and your business for winter weather, visit here.